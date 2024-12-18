Milwaukee Brewers Round Out Staff, Hire Julio Borbón as First Base Coach
The Milwaukee Brewers have hired Julio Borbón as their next first base coach, the team announced Tuesday.
The 38-year-old played 12 professional seasons before retiring in 2019, then taking jobs in the New York Yankees' minor league system and the Minnesota Twins' player development department. Once a top prospect himself, Borbón spent the majority of his big league career with the Texas Rangers and racked up a 2.4 WAR between 2009 and 2011.
Borbón also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles before rounding out his playing days in Mexico.
Now that Borbón has arrived in Milwaukee, the Brewers have rounded out their major league coaching staff. Borbón is replacing Quintin Berry, who left to rejoin former Brewers manager Craig Counsell with the Chicago Cubs in November.
Borbón may be two years younger than Berry, but the two boasted very similar profiles as players and could bring similar instincts to the table as coaches.
While the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Berry hit .262 with a .697 OPS in his MLB career – averaging four home runs, 41 RBI, 36 stolen bases and a 1.0 WAR per 162 games – the 6-foot, 195-pound Borbón hit .273 with a .665 OPS and averaged four home runs, 42 RBI, 26 stolen bases and a 0.9 WAR per 162 games. Both were also left-handed hitters.
