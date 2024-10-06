Milwaukee Brewers Star Named Potential Fit For Trio of National League Powers
The Milwaukee Brewers saw their season unfortunately end earlier this week when they were eliminated by the New York Mets in the National League wild card round.
Might they also be seeing their time with superstar shortstop Willy Adames come to an end as well? A free agent at the conclusion of this season, Adames is likely going to command $150-200 million, which could be out of the Brewers price range. He's 29 years old, and they may be leery of giving him a big money deal that extends into his mid-30s.
Those questions aside, Adames put together an incredible season in Milwaukee, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. He helped carry the lineup, even though it missed Christian Yelich for a portion of the year.
If Milwaukee is unable to bring him back, MLB Insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed a few teams on social media that are likely interested.
Willy Adames, spiritual leader of Brew Crew, has been target of Dodgers, Braves and Giants in past and they’re seen as among possible landing spots. Brewers would love to keep him but understand he’s probably out of price range. LA, with Friedman/Rays link, possible favorite?
The Dodgers make sense, as they always have money to spend. They also have questions at shortstop, as it is one of the few holes in their lineup. Furthermore, the Braves have used Orlando Arcia at shortstop, and Adames would represent an upgrade there.
As for the Giants, they have been linked to big money free agents for years, having signed Blake Snell, Jung Hoo Lee and Matt Chapman just last offseason. Snell is going to leave in free agency this winter, opening up some money, so maybe the team can make a run at Adames or Juan Soto.
Adames is a seven-year veteran of the Rays and Brewers.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.