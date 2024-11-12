Minnesota Twins Announce Major Changes in Front Office and Leadership Structure
Earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Twins saw Thad Levine exit the organization.
Now, they've made additional changes to their front office structure, including issuing a promotion for Derek Falvey.
Per the organization in a press release:
The Minnesota Twins today announced an executive leadership succession plan, to be implemented in the first quarter of 2025: club President & CEO Dave St. Peter will transition to the role of Strategic Advisor; and President, Baseball Operations Derek Falvey will be elevated to President, Baseball & Business Operations. Additionally, Vice President, Assistant General Manager Jeremy Zoll has been promoted to Senior Vice President, General Manager, effective immediately. All appointments have been approved by Twins Control Owner Jim Pohlad and club Executive Chair Joe Pohlad.
The Twins are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished fourth in the American League Central and missed the playoffs. Minnesota was primed for a playoff berth but ended up collapsing over the final six weeks of the regular season to miss out on October.
The Twins have been hampered by an uncertain television revenue situation for the last year and it's impacted what they've been able to do. They let Sonny Gray go in free agency last offseason and also traded away longtime fan-favorite Jorge Polanco.
This offseason, they appear primed to lose Max Kepler in free agency and could see Carlos Santana exit. There's also been talk of trying to offload some payroll in the form of Christian Vazquez.
There are many questions in place for the Twins this offseason, but now we know who will be answering them.
