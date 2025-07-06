New York Yankees Reportedly Coveting Third Basemen in Trade Conversations
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Yankees are eyeing a pair of third basemen at the looming trade deadline.
The Yankees would love to acquire D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez at the deadline and slide Jazz Chisholm back to second base. The Yankees, along with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, have also expressed interest in Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.
Should the D-backs (44-45) sell, Suarez will be one of the most popular players at the deadline. A 12-year veteran of the Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Diamondbacks, he's hitting .255 this season with 28 homers and 73 RBIs. He'd pair with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt in the New York lineup and would give it more power. A former All-Star, he has 304 career home runs to his name.
While Suarez is more of an offensive answer, Hayes is one of the best defenders in the sport. A Gold Glove winner in 2023, he's hitting .244 this season with two homers and 29 RBIs. He's under contract through 2029 after signing a pre-arbitration extension before the 2022 season.
The Yankees enter play on Sunday at 48-41 and in third place in the American League East. They also own the second wild card spot in the AL. They'll finish out a series with the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Max Fried will pitch the Yankees, and he's 10-2 with a 2.13 ERA. Chris Devenski will open for the Mets.
