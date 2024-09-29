Fastball

Minnesota Twins Reportedly Expect to Make Coaching Changes in 2025

After a monumental collapse in the American League playoff race, the Minnesota Twins are expected to make some changes.

Brady Farkas

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sept 22.
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sept 22. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

In one month, the Minnesota Twins went from competing for the American League Central title to out of the playoffs entirely.

One year after advancing to the ALDS, the Twins find themselves sitting at home in October because of the monumental collapse.

With that, the organization expects to make some coaching changes in 2025 - though they are expected to retain manager Rocco Baldelli.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:

There are plenty of rumors circulating about Twins manager Rocco Baldelli’s future after the team's collapse – losing 26 of their last 38 games – but the Twins plan to bring him back, although several coaching changes will be made.

“I hadn’t experienced anything like that in my baseball years," Baldelli said after being eliminated from playoff contention, “and I don’t intend to experience it again ... This will bother me forever."

The 43-year-old Baldelli has been with the Twins since 2019, going 457-412 in his career. He's taken the Twins to the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2023 but was forced to deal with the organization reducing payroll in 2024. They traded away a key player in Jorge Polanco while also letting ace pitcher Sonny Gray go in free agency.

As a player, Baldelli spent seven years in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. He was a .278 hitter with a .323 on-base percentage who hit 60 career home runs.

The Twins will finish out the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News