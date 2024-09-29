Minnesota Twins Reportedly Expect to Make Coaching Changes in 2025
In one month, the Minnesota Twins went from competing for the American League Central title to out of the playoffs entirely.
One year after advancing to the ALDS, the Twins find themselves sitting at home in October because of the monumental collapse.
With that, the organization expects to make some coaching changes in 2025 - though they are expected to retain manager Rocco Baldelli.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
There are plenty of rumors circulating about Twins manager Rocco Baldelli’s future after the team's collapse – losing 26 of their last 38 games – but the Twins plan to bring him back, although several coaching changes will be made.
“I hadn’t experienced anything like that in my baseball years," Baldelli said after being eliminated from playoff contention, “and I don’t intend to experience it again ... This will bother me forever."
The 43-year-old Baldelli has been with the Twins since 2019, going 457-412 in his career. He's taken the Twins to the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2023 but was forced to deal with the organization reducing payroll in 2024. They traded away a key player in Jorge Polanco while also letting ace pitcher Sonny Gray go in free agency.
As a player, Baldelli spent seven years in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. He was a .278 hitter with a .323 on-base percentage who hit 60 career home runs.
The Twins will finish out the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles.
