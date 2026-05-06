MLB Announces Framber Valdez, AJ Hinch Punishment Decision

When the Detroit Tigers face off against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, they will do so without manager AJ Hinch in the dugout and without Framber Valdez with the team.

Valdez was ejected from his start against Boston on Tuesday after intentionally throwing at Boston shortstop Trevor Story after allowing back-to-back home runs. In response, Major League Baseball announced that Valdez has been suspended for six games. On top of that, Hinch has also been suspended for one game.

Major League Baseball announced the Valdez and Hinch suspensions while also sharing in a press release that the Tigers hurler and manager have been fined an undisclosed amount.

Framber Valdez And AJ Hinch Have Been Suspended

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez has received a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox during the top of the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game at Comerica Park, Major League Baseball announced today," the league's official press release read. "Michael Hill, MLB’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, made the announcement. Unless appealed, the suspension of Valdez is scheduled to begin tonight, when the Tigers are set to conclude their series with the Red Sox. If Valdez elects to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until that process is complete.

"In addition, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for Valdez’s intentional actions. Hinch will serve his suspension tonight in Detroit."

After the game on Tuesday night, the Tigers hurler publicly claimed that he didn't intentionally hit Story with a pitch.

While this is the case, it seemed fairly obvious that after allowing two straight homers and 10 runs total, the pitch to Story wasn't an accident. Clearly, the league agreed.

After giving up back-to-back home runs, Framber Valdez hit Trevor Story, and the benches cleared 👀



Valdez has been ejectedpic.twitter.com/HPtJbMcny5 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 5, 2026

With a six-game suspension, that means that the lefty would essentially miss one start. For Hinch, he's suspended due to the fact that he's the leader of the club. Hinch didn't go out there and hit Story, but as the leader, this is what happens.

When the play happened, it quickly caught the baseball world's attention, in part because of past experiences with Valdez. For example, last year there was an issue between Valdez and catcher Cesar Salazar.

There’s speculation that Astros pitcher Framber Valdez purposely crossed up his catcher Cesar Salazar and hit him with this pitch after Salazar told him to step off before allowing a grand slam pic.twitter.com/ds3c9MzQV6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 3, 2025

At the end of the day, the punishment has been announced and this should be the end of the noise. It happened on Tuesday and now the league has spoken. Detroit and Boston will conclude their three-game series on Wednesday night at Comerica Park after the Red Sox took the first two contests.