MLB Announces Puzzling Reynaldo López Suspension Update
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There isn't any love lost between the Los Angeles Angels sand Atlanta Braves.
On Tuesday, the two sides faced off and the benches cleared centered around Los Angeles Angels slugger Jorge Soler and Atlanta Braves hurler Reynaldo López. A fight broke out and the benches cleared after López threw high and inside towards Soler after hitting him earlier in the contest. Soler was hit in the third inning and then the benches cleared in the fifth inning.
Initially, both Soler and López were both suspended for seven games. But they both appealed. As of writing, it's unclear what Major League Baseball's decision on Soler's appeal is. It was reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, though, that López's suspension was reduced to five games and that he actually is expected to make his next start on Tuesday.
A Surprising Decision
"Atlanta starter Reynaldo López reaches an agreement with MLB to reduce his suspension to 5 games, allowing him to make his next start Tuesday at home against the Miami Marlins," Nighengale wrote on X.
That's a bit surprising. There are other implications to suspensions in baseball, like pay, but so at least right now, it's almost like López didn't even get suspended, seeing how he will make his next start. Again, there are other factors, like pay, which are impacted when suspensions pop up. But it is a bit surprising. Soler is someone who plays every day for Los Angeles. So, a seven-game suspension means that he won't be out there for seven games and the Angels need to find a way to work around that. For López as a starting pitcher, he goes every fifth day already. And with his suspension reduced, it doesn't alter anything much for him.
It's not as if López was a bystander in the interaction. You could see on the broadcast on Tuesday that he hit Soler with the ball in his hand.
All in all, a bit of an off decision very shortly after the league announced the suspensions in general. The results of Soler's appeal haven't been announced yet. But if the league was willing to decrease López's suspension down to five games, the same should be done for Soler.
Arguably, he didn't do much differently than López. The argument could be made that Soler initiated by charging the mound. If that is the belief, give him six games then. But the difference shouldn't be two games, especially when López will make his next start anyway.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com