MLB Announces Questionable Lineup of Umpires for 2024 World Series
With the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees about to take center stage at the World Series, fans are crossing their fingers that the Fall Classic doesn't become an ump show.
MLB announced the seven umpires that will be calling balls and strikes over the next seven games, should the series last that long. Mark Carlson has been designated as the crew chief, and he will be behind home plate in Game 3.
Carlos Torres and Andy Fletcher, making their first World Series appearances, will serve as home plate umpires in Games 1 and 2, respectively. Doug Eddings will call Game 4, followed by Mark Ripperger, Chad Fairchild and Todd Tichenor. Eddings, like Torres and Fletcher, will also be making his World Series debut.
Between those seven umpires, there is cause for concern regarding their ability to keep a consistent strike zone over the next few weeks.
Umpire Auditor had Ripperger ranked 20th out of 90 across the league this season, and he is the highest-rated of the bunch. Tichenor ranked 24th, while Torres ranked 32nd and Fairchild ranked 37th.
Carlson ranked just outside of the top half, coming in at No. 49. Eddings was in the bottom third as the No. 60 umpire, but he isn't the lowest-rated member of the World Series lineup – Fletcher came in at No. 73 in 2024.
The questionable umpire choices aren't anything new this postseason, either. Umpire Auditor reported that only four of the 11 umpires in the ALCS and NLCS ranked inside the top half during the regular season, and those series featured a combined 116 missed calls.
Game 1 is scheduled to get underway at 8:08 p.m. ET.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.