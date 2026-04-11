MLB Crisis Meter 1.0: Red Sox Spiraling, Blue Jays Have Hope

There's been a lot of good about the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far, but there have also been some surprising struggles.

There are a handful of teams that have come out of the gate slowly across the first two weeks of action. Now, of course, the season is going to go through the fall. There is time for these teams to turn things around, but some of the struggles so far this season have been a bit surprising. Clubs are digging themselves a hole that is going to be difficult to come out of.

With that being said, let's dive into our first crisis meter of the season.

Detroit Tigers

Apr 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Tigers got back in the win column on Friday night with a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins, but this is still a 5-9 team that we're talking about. Before beating the Marlins, the Tigers had dropped five games in a row, including a four-game sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. Certainly not great. Detroit has a rotation featuring Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez, and yet the club is 22nd in baseball in starting rotation ERA at 4.32. Detroit is tied for 15th in the league with 56 runs scored. If the rotation isn't working, you need more offense.

Crisis Meter: 5 out of 10

Toronto Blue Jays

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waves off assistance as he makes a solo put out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays are 6-7 on the season after taking down the Twins on Friday, 10-4. Injuries have piled up left and right for Toronto this season so far with Cody Ponce being the latest in a long line of starting pitchers going down with injuries. It's been a tough start to the season, but they are going to be fine in the long run as guys start to come back.

Crisis Meter: 3 out of 10

Boston Red Sox

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) walks to the pitcher's mound during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Boston fell to 4-9 on the season on Friday with a 3-2 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Red Sox have a great rotation on paper and weapons in the bullpen, but if you can't score runs, you're not going to win games. Boston is tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for 27th in the league right now with 46 runs scored. If this trend continues, Boston is going to mightily struggle this season. The outfield is complicated and the club isn't scoring enough runs to quiet the noise. Boston's start to the season has been eye-opening.

Crisis Meter: 6 out of 10

Seattle Mariners

Apr 10, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Similar concept as above with Boston. Seattle's offense has been brutal and is 23rd in the league right now with 49 runs scored. The rotation has been great, but the offense has let them down. But unlike Boston, the Mariners won on Friday and are 5-9 on the season.

Crisis Meter: 4 out of 10