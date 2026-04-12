MLB Fans React to Viral Jazz Chisholm Moment vs. Rays
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The New York Yankees are ice-cold right now. New York, which boasts arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, has lost four games in a row.
New York dropped the final two games of a three-game set against the Athletics and has responded by losing two straight against the Tampa Bay Rays, including a 10-inning loss on Saturday. In the 10th inning on Saturday, the Rays loaded the bases with one out and then hit a grounder to Jazz Chisholm at second base, who could've spun a double play to get out of the inning. Instead, he bobbled it and the Rays walked it off.
The Yankees All-Star had a viral moment in a negative way
The play went viral on social media because it was a bit odd. If Chishom had fielded it cleanly, he could've either tagged Yandy Díaz, who was running to second base, and thrown to first for the double play. Or, he simply could've flipped the ball to second base for a traditional 4-5-3 double play. But, he missed it and then had a weird response afterward as transcribed by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
"I was really gonna tag the runner and throw it to first. I don't know what the rule is, if I went to first base first and threw it back to second if it's an out," Chisholm said. "Is it still a double play? I don't know. Does it count as not an RBI?"
The play got a lot of buzz on social media from fans around the league.
Fans around the league certainly took notice of Chisholm's misplay, to say the least. New York has been making history left and right this season as a team, thanks to its starting rotation. Everything else has been a struggle and Chisholm's play was one that simply caught the attention of fans, not just in New York.
Chisholm is a guy who is a household name across MLB fans across the league, regardless of whichever team you root for. Fans know him well and when he does things on the field — both good and bad — fans notice. On Saturday, it was unfortunate for his sake, and New York lost its contest.
There will be plenty of positive moments for the infielder this season as well, but Saturday was a very public negative. The best part about Major League Baseball, though, is that he'll have a chance to redeem himself quickly on Sunday.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com