MLB Fans React to Viral Jazz Chisholm Moment vs. Rays

The New York Yankees are ice-cold right now. New York, which boasts arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, has lost four games in a row.

New York dropped the final two games of a three-game set against the Athletics and has responded by losing two straight against the Tampa Bay Rays, including a 10-inning loss on Saturday. In the 10th inning on Saturday, the Rays loaded the bases with one out and then hit a grounder to Jazz Chisholm at second base, who could've spun a double play to get out of the inning. Instead, he bobbled it and the Rays walked it off.

The Yankees All-Star had a viral moment in a negative way

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) and New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) embrace as the opening lineup is announced during the home opener baseball game between the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY, Friday, April 3, 2026. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jazz could've tagged Diaz and thrown to first for the double play. Instead he bobbles the ball and the Rays walk it off pic.twitter.com/1ij5OyebPQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 12, 2026

The play went viral on social media because it was a bit odd. If Chishom had fielded it cleanly, he could've either tagged Yandy Díaz, who was running to second base, and thrown to first for the double play. Or, he simply could've flipped the ball to second base for a traditional 4-5-3 double play. But, he missed it and then had a weird response afterward as transcribed by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

"I was really gonna tag the runner and throw it to first. I don't know what the rule is, if I went to first base first and threw it back to second if it's an out," Chisholm said. "Is it still a double play? I don't know. Does it count as not an RBI?"

The play got a lot of buzz on social media from fans around the league.

I’ve lost all my patience with Jazz Chisholm Jr. He needs to get going and needs to get going now. I believe in him. It starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DyztBTrMya — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) April 12, 2026

Guys, it's really, really cold



Please don't blame Chisholm, it's super cold https://t.co/RMej2McW5D — mj (@Hockey_Is_All) April 12, 2026

Put the ball in play and the yanks will take care of the rest. Tale as old as time https://t.co/4GvnMMZdxC — Regular Season Garb (@Jgarbs15) April 12, 2026

Must’ve been too cold in Florida for Jazz to, y’know, play baseball. https://t.co/92qyIu8R3E — John Lund (@lundinbridge) April 12, 2026

2026, another year another far far cry from a championship team. Congrats to Brian Cashman on his 29th year as GM, yet another masterclass. 22M to Trent “I can’t hit” Grisham and a combined $30M to Ryan Mchorrible and the ghost of DJ Lemahieu… https://t.co/FirSx2LgzT — Anthony Matteo (@anthonymatteo97) April 12, 2026

What a beautiful sight that is. https://t.co/Vs0qy0rEjF — iwheeler (@rogers_rep_) April 12, 2026

Disastrous game from Jazz Chisholm Jr. https://t.co/r2sdtm5tsU — Matty Thompson 🍚🗽 (@MattyT11Jazz13) April 12, 2026

Didn’t even realize he could’ve tagged Diaz. Insanity, must’ve been cold https://t.co/LCeMPmPjoO — Josh P (@josh29parsons) April 12, 2026

JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA Este tipo no puede estar jugando serio.... https://t.co/MsFNywz6bP — Lepew 🇵🇷 (@Sr_Zayuhz) April 12, 2026

how are you doing this in your contract year??? https://t.co/WEAve5vyYT — miles (@milestakentwice) April 12, 2026

That cakewalk 2024 playoff run and Cashmans ignorance has led this team to be the island of misfit toys



What a joke https://t.co/vuUL1LT3q5 — Andrew Long (@ALonger13) April 12, 2026

What’s the excuse? Not a proper temperature in a dome? https://t.co/Ho26YnxXB2 — Joe Soccoa (@JoeSoccoa3) April 12, 2026

Defending Jazz Chisholm has been impossible this season pic.twitter.com/KBhaOc1pSS — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) April 12, 2026

Jazz Chisholm after blaming his struggles on cold weather and then playing even worse when they get to warm weather pic.twitter.com/DYkL4YsnjV — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) April 12, 2026

Jazz Chisholm didn't cover first on a bunt play, hasn't hit all year, and made that insanely boneheaded play. Horrendous. This team needs a wake up call. — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) April 12, 2026

CRAZY DOUBLE PLAY BY JAZZ CHISHOLM TO SAVE THE GAME AND SEND IT INTO THE 11TH INNING 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/oDpWYmDI3S — KutterIsKing (@KutterIsKing) April 12, 2026

I can’t even chirp Jazz Chisholm. It’s insanely impressive to play Major League Baseball and make it this far without knowing the rules — The Joker (@JohnnyGiunta_) April 12, 2026

Fans around the league certainly took notice of Chisholm's misplay, to say the least. New York has been making history left and right this season as a team, thanks to its starting rotation. Everything else has been a struggle and Chisholm's play was one that simply caught the attention of fans, not just in New York.

Chisholm is a guy who is a household name across MLB fans across the league, regardless of whichever team you root for. Fans know him well and when he does things on the field — both good and bad — fans notice. On Saturday, it was unfortunate for his sake, and New York lost its contest.

There will be plenty of positive moments for the infielder this season as well, but Saturday was a very public negative. The best part about Major League Baseball, though, is that he'll have a chance to redeem himself quickly on Sunday.