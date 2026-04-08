MLB History Has Been Made Thanks to Pirates, Konnor Griffin

The Pittsburgh Pirates and 19-year-old phenom Konnor Griffin officially have made Major League Baseball history.

The 19-year-old made his MLB debut on April 3 against the Baltimore Orioles after being promoted from Triple-A. Beforehand, ESPN's Buster Olney was the first to report that the Pirates and Griffin were finalizing an agreement on a historic nine-year, $140 million extension. Before Griffin, the largest contract handed out to a player before making their big league debut was to Colt Emerson of the Seattle Mariners, who recently got $95 million. Before that, the record was held by Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers, who got $82 million.

Olney was the first to report the news, but the team hadn't confirmed anything yet, until Wednesday morning. Griffin officially has signed the long-term extension with Pittsburgh.

OFFICIAL: We have signed INF Konnor Griffin to a nine-year contract extension that runs through the 2034 season. pic.twitter.com/eipHszMm6s — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 8, 2026

History has been made in Pittsburgh

Apr 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits an infield single against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The official agreement comes just one day after the 19-year-old went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres. The deal is the largest in Pirates team history, per MLB.com's Jason Mackey.

"The Pirates on Wednesday morning announced they’ve agreed to a nine-year contract with the 19-year-old shortstop, ensuring Griffin remains in Pittsburgh through 2034," Mackey wrote. "Terms of the deal were not announced, but it's reported to be $140 million.

"It represents the largest contract in Pirates history, besting Bryan Reynolds’ $106.75 million deal from 2023, but it also forges a sturdy tie between Griffin and a city that suits him."

Griffin has had an insane run since being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. In under two years, Griffin has gone from high school to having the largest reported contract in Pirates history. Plus, he smashed the mark for the largest reported pre-MLB debut deal as well.

This is MLB history that we're watching unfold right now over in Pittsburgh. It's not every day that a teenager can play at the highest level. Griffin's ascension to the big leagues has hints of guys like Bryce Harper and Juan Soto, who also made the jump to the majors early as teenagers. But even they didn't get the type of deal Griffin did at the same age.

When stories like this pop up, it should get fans around the league excited. When you have a 19-year-old making history, that puts a lot of attention on the game itself. Major League Baseball has had a bit of tough public relations over the last few months in preparation, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire after the season. It's going to be a long year and the future of the league beyond the 2026 season is murky right now. This is the type of feel-good story that makes people forget about the negatives out there and is good for the game overall. This is the type of story that baseball is all about, not the upcoming CBA clash.