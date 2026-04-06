MLB History Was Made This Weekend—and Some Fans Might Not Even Realize It

This weekend, something happened that's never been seen before in Major League Baseball.

More batters were walked this weekend than in any other two-day period in modern MLB history, according to OptaSTATS on X, formerly known as Twitter. The 269 walks that were issued on Saturday and Sunday across all major league games mark the highest total of free passes granted over back-to-back days since at least 1900.

While this may seem like a strange record, there are several reasons why it could have been set this past weekend in particular. For starters, it's the beginning of the season, so pitchers might not have their usual control as they get back into the swing of their routine. The new MLB Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system also could have played a role in overturning enough calls that potentially led to more walks. There were even a couple of doubleheaders this weekend, as well as four games on Sunday that went into extra innings, creating more at-bats and increasing the potential for additional walks.

Which teams have walked the most and least so far in 2026?

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) stands on second base after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Regardless of the exact reasoning behind this record-setting weekend of walks, it's pretty fascinating to reflect on the fact that there's never been more free passes over any other two-day stretch in modern MLB history. So far in 2026, the Houston Astros lead the league in walks as a team with 61, while Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez are tied for the most by an individual player with 12 each. The Astros were undoubtedly major contributors to the new record after walking 13 times on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.

After Houston, the Milwaukee Brewers have the second-most walks in the league so far this year at 48, followed by the New York Yankees with 46. The Brewers played a doubleheader on Saturday, but they had 17 walks across three games this weekend, as opposed to the Yankees' 19 walks in two games.

On the other hand, the team that's walked the least so far in 2026 is the Colorado Rockies with just 18. The Arizona Diamondbacks have the second-fewest walks at 25, while the San Francisco Giants are barely ahead of them at 26 free passes earned.

As the old saying goes, records are meant to be broken. But it'll be interesting to see how long it takes for the mark of 269 combined walks over two days to be surpassed.