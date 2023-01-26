MLB Hot Stove: Cincinnati Reds Offseason Additions and Subtractions

The Cincinnati Reds acquired Wil Myers, Curt Casali, Kevin Newman and Luke Maile over the winter. Here's a look at all of the Reds' 2022-2023 offseason moves.

The Cincinnati Reds made some changes to their roster over the offseason.

The club said farewell to outfielder Aristedes Aquino, left-handed pitcher Mike Minor, infielders Donovan Solano and Kyle Farmer. They signed free agents Wil Myers, Luke Weaver, Luke Maile and Curt Casali. The Reds also traded for shortstop Kevin Newman from the Pittsburgh Pirates, while shipping infielder Kyle Farmer away to the Minnesota Twins.

After winning 83 games in 2021, the Reds won 21 fewer games in 2022, finishing fourth in the National League Central at 62-100. The Reds hope to take steps in the right direction in 2023.

Here's a quick summary of the Reds' offseason moves:

Free Agents Lost: OF Aristedes Aquino, LHP Mike Minor, 2B Donovan Solano, RHP Chase Anderson, RHP Hunter Strickland, LHP Justin Wilson

Free Agents Added: RHP Luke Weaver, C Curt Casali, 1B Wil Myers, C Luke Maile

Trades:

Traded 2B Kyle Farmer to Minnesota Twins for RHP Casey Legumina.

Traded RHP Dauri Moreta to Pittsburgh Pirates for SS Kevin Newman.

Traded for RHP Jake Wong from San Francisco Giants.

Traded for 2B Nick Solak from Texas Rangers.

