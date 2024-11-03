MLB Insider Says Toronto Blue Jays Will Go "All-Out" in Efforts to Sign Juan Soto
According to baseball insider Hector Gomez, the Toronto Blue Jays will be going "all-out" to sign superstar Juan Soto this offseason.
Per Gomez on social media:
SOURCE: While the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers seem to be Juan Soto's top suitors in free agency, the Blue Jays will going all out to offer him the contract he is seeking.
This is noteworthy on a few different fronts...
First, it seems to signify that the Jays are going for it in 2025 and beyond. After a last-place finish in 2024, there had been questions about what the Blue Jays would do this offseason. Would they double down and try to maximize the final year of the Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette era? Or would they start shipping out pieces in an effort to save money and acquire prospects?
Any move for Soto is a true investment in the organization's competitive window and if the Jays get him, it shows they have an intention of trying to win their first World Series since 1993.
Secondly, it shows a financial commitment on the part of the organization as well. There have been early reports that Soto could be seeking a $700 million contract in free agency, so if the Jays were to pay that (or anywhere close to it), they would be handing out the biggest deal in franchise history by far. The Jays were reportedly very close to landing Shohei Ohtani last offseason, so this will mark two offseasons in a row in which the organization pushes itself to the limit.
However, it should be noted that signing Soto does come with some questions as well. Can the Jays afford to sign Soto and extend Guerrero Jr.? Or would a signing of Soto mean the team is more likely to let Guerrero Jr. go next offseason in free agency? What would it say about Bichette's future?
While a signing of Soto likely means the organization would keep the band together for 2025, it doesn't mean that the future of those players is guaranteed. Soto could take over as the face of the franchise as other guys move on.
Soto hit 41 homers and had 109 RBI for the Yankees this past season.
