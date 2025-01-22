MLB Insider Pegs Toronto Blue Jays as 'Most Likely' Destination For Max Scherzer
The Toronto Blue Jays' offseason has finally taken off, and another move or two might just help them net a future Hall of Fame ace.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman was on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Wednesday morning, breaking down the status of Max Scherzer's free agent market. Heyman shut down the idea that Scherzer could return to the Los Angeles Dodgers – given all of the additions they have already made to their pitching staff – instead zeroing in on the Blue Jays' chances of landing the 40-year-old right-hander.
Heyman revealed that Scherzer recently had a Zoom meeting with Toronto, and that he was his typical frank self when outlining what it would take for him to go there.
"I think he basically told them 'Look, I want to win – you guys won 74 games last year, let's see what the roster is before I decide what I wanna do,'" Heyman said. "I don't think it's the millions that are gonna decide what he wants to do, he wants to go to a winner. If they sign (Pete) Alonso, that's a pretty good middle of the order. I think they underachieved at 74 wins, anyway, and they certainly are a contender. So I think Toronto is probably the most likely team for Scherzer at this point."
The Blue Jays signed All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman on Jan. 10, then All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander 10 days later. Even though they struck out on Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Roki Sasaki and Teoscar Hernández earlier in the winter, they could still go out and snag Alonso or Alex Bregman to show Scherzer that they mean business.
Rumors connecting the Blue Jays to Scherzer first surfaced on Monday, before they signed Santander.
Scherzer has recorded 216 wins, 3,407 strikeouts and a 74.5 WAR in his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers. The eight-time All-Star has three Cy Young Awards under his belt – not to mention his five other top-five finishes – with a 3.16 ERA, 1.078 WHIP and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
Injuries have limited Scherzer to 196.0 innings over the last two seasons, but he is still 15-10 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.128 WHIP, 214 strikeouts and a 3.6 WAR in that time.
If the Blue Jays are unable to sway Scherzer, Jack Flaherty and Nick Pivetta remain possibilities.
