MLB Insider Says Toronto Blue Jays Among Early Favorites For Juan Soto
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays have the early edge in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
Heyman made the comments on Tuesday and they appeared on the New York Post Sports "X" page:
'I'd say the Mets, followed by the BlueJays, would be my guess today!'
@JonHeyman tells @BrandonLondonTV which clubs have the early edge in the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes
It's not surprising to see the Mets in the lead at this point since they've been the reported favorite all along. They have the most money available to spend in free agency under the ownership of Steve Cohen, which is certainly appealing to Soto and his agent, Scott Boras.
As for the Blue Jays, it is surprising to see them so highly-regarded in this process. First off, the money doesn't go as far in Canada given the conversion rate and the Jays are in an uncertain time, given they have looming contract decisions with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. They also have aging and expensive roster pieces like Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and George Springer. Perhaps the future flexibility is a positive for Soto, but it will still take a few years to get there.
Furthermore, the prevailing thought has been that Soto could be interested in going to the Yankees. After all, he just put together an MVP-caliber season in New York, hitting 41 homers and driving in 109 runs. He helped the Yankees advance all the way to the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
