MLB Insider Links Toronto Blue Jays to Anthony Santander, Nick Pivetta in Free Agency
On Monday, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan said that the offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays has been an "unmitigated disaster."
Later on Monday, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network said that he still believes that the Jays will make at least one more significant move before pitchers and catchers report in mid-February.
"I do think that for the Blue Jays... they will find a way to add one more significant piece at the very least between now and when pitchers and catchers report..."
@JonMorosi weighs in on the free agent pitching market.
Thus far, Passan is right about the Jays offseason. It's been marred by the swings and misses on Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez. However, things can change, as Morosi says. He links the Jays to free agent slugger Anthony Santander and former Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta.
Santander has been linked to Toronto for a while, with several insiders listing them as the favorite.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped Baltimore get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024).
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also.
As for Pivetta, he's a 31-year-old native Canadian. He went just 6-12 for Boston last year but had a 4.14 ERA and struck out 172 batters in 145.2 innings. Unfortunately for interested teams, he comes with a qualifying offer, meaning the Jays would need to surrender a draft pick.
