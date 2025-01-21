MLB Insider Says Anthony Santander Deal is Overpay For Toronto Blue Jays and Will Age Badly
Count Keith Law of The Athletic among those who are not fans of the Toronto Blue Jays signing Anthony Santander on Monday afternoon.
Let's amend that: Law isn't necessarily down on Santander in general, but he's really not a fan of the contract terms: Five years and $92.5 million, with an option for a sixth year that could take it to $110 million total.
He called the contract an "overpay" says the Jays felt the need to do it after two straight years of missing out on all notable free agent targets not named Jeff Hoffman.
This is a great result for Santander. He was one of the last big bats standing in free agency, but he fits the type of player who ages poorly into their 30s: it’s more power than hit, no speed, and poor defense already at a corner. He could have a huge 2025 season, and maybe that will justify the commitment if it helps the Jays contend for the playoffs, but the outlook for five years — assuming he doesn’t opt out, and I assume he won’t — is grim.
Law also mentioned Santander's positional issues, saying he should be a designated hitter in the coming years, which will essentially further restrict the Jays roster.
Toronto is coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. It's unlikely that signing Santander lifts them to the playoffs, but it should help them be more competitive in 2025. If the Jays are able to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (a big if) to a long-term extension this offseason, then he could pair with Santander for years to come, giving the Jays a formidable middle-of-the-order beyond this season.
