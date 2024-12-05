MLB Insider Says "Best Guess" is That Toronto Blue Jays Lose Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
According to Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic,' the Toronto Blue Jays are a "baffling" team. Rosenthal wrote in a lengthy piece on Thursday that he was somewhat confused by the Jays selling at the trade deadline in 2024, only to keep valuable pieces like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette that could have elicited big returns.
He also wasn't sure why a team that might need a full rebuild didn't elect to trade for younger prospects, instead getting a group of young, major league players, when they already have a bunch of those also.
Finally, Rosenthal is a little confounded as to why the Jays are so in on Juan Soto despite having major questions for the future, namely what will happen to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are free agents after the 2025 season.
Rosenthal also offered this sobering reality about the state of the organization:
Can some combination of those players provide say, 60 percent of Guerrero’s and Bichette’s combined value, with the Jays acquiring established stars to play other positions? Perhaps. But the strategy still seems odd, not to mention risky. Guerrero is an anchor to build around. And the best guess is that he will be gone.
"The best guess is that he will be gone" is certainly tough to hear. Guerrero Jr. is a homegrown star and the face of the franchise. Even in a world where the team acquires Soto, they'd undoubtedly prefer to have Guerrero Jr. also in the middle of the order.
Guerrero Jr. hit 30 homers and drove in 103 this past season, even though the Blue Jays finished last in the American League East.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.