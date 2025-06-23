Cincinnati Reds to Make Major Move with Former High-Priced Acquisition
After being signed to a three-year deal worth $45 million before the 2024 season, Jeimer Candelario is being designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds.
Francys Romero had the news on social media. Candelario is due about $8 million more in 2025 and will make $13 million in 2026. Another team can trade for him, or claim him off waivers and assume the salary, but it's likely that he'll clear waivers and be picked by someone at league minimum.
The 31-year-old has had a brutal start to the season, hitting just .113 (9-for-80) with two homers and 10 RBIs. He's also carrying a paltry .198 on-base percentage, however, there are reasons to believe he'll get an opportunity somewhere.
First off, he's cheap after clearing waivers. Second off, he does have a pedigree. A 10-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and Reds, he's a .237 lifetime hitter with 110 home runs. He led the majors in doubles (42) in 2021 and has five seasons of double-diigt home runs. He hit 20 homers for the Reds just last season.
Finally, he's also a switch-hitter, which is valuable in today's game. He can play third base or first base, which is also valuable.
There are several teams that could use offensive help including the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, so again, it wouldn't be shocking to see him get a look once the waiver process is done.
It's unclear who the Reds will use at this time in his place, but Noelvi Marte just began a rehab assignment from an oblique issue.
