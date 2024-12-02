MLB Insider Suggests Toronto Blue Jays Could Follow Same Offseason Plan as 2019
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of four serious suitors for free agent outfielder Juan Soto at this point of the offseason. The Jays are battling with the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox for his services, and they could have an answer by the time the Winter Meetings roll around next week.
Once Soto makes his decision, the rest of the offseason can truly start. And according to Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic,' if Soto opts not to sign with Toronto, the Jays could replicate an offseason plan they've already done once before.
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have been down this path before. In Dec. 2019, they pursued free-agent right-hander Gerrit Cole but ultimately signed another Scott Boras client, lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu. It would not be surprising to see them follow the same blueprint if they failed to land Soto, adding Burnes or Fried as well as Hernández or Santander.
The Jays have been linked to the high-end starting pitcher market all offseason and have also been linked to top-end relievers. Should Soto sign elsewhere, the Jays will have money freed up to go do other things as Rosenthal suggests. We recently took a look at whether or not they should trade for former MVP Cody Bellinger, and they've been connected to Alex Bregman and Willy Adames at various points of the offseason as well. Santander, as Rosenthal mentions, is also a target.
The Blue Jays went 74-88, finishing last in the American League East.
