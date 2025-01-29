MLB Insider Links Free Agent Pitcher Nick Pivetta to Boston Red Sox, New York Mets
When Nick Pivetta turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox earlier this offseason, he and his representatives surely had grand plans of striking it big in free agency.
Instead, the baggage that came along with that decision has severely dampened the veteran right-hander's market.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi went on “Hot Stove” on Wednesday to discuss a handful of free agents and trade targets with Spring Training a few weeks away. Morosi was frank when breaking down Pivetta's situation, citing the draft pick compensation required to sign him as a serious deterrent.
"The biggest thing, in talking to agents and executives around the sport in the last couple of days – the draft pick," Morosi said. "The draft pick is the most important consideration here for Nick Pivetta. And for that reason, there are those in the industry who believe that the best fit for him, right now, is going back to Boston because, of course, they would not have to give up a pick to sign back their own player."
However, Morosi noted that there may be teams willing to part ways with the draft capital, such as the New York Mets.
"The other consideration here is let's think about a team like the New York Mets," Morosi said. "They've already had to give up their own pick because of signing Juan Soto. At that point, then, the next marginal penalty for signing QO player becomes further diminished. And in the case of the Mets, we already saw them make some aggressive moves to help boost their farm system at the 2023 trade deadline, so perhaps they're a bit more comfortable with that expenditure of the money and the pick if, in fact, they went the route of signing Pivetta."
The Mets met with Pivetta back in December, according to a report from the New York Post's Mike Puma. That was before they re-signed Sean Manaea, though, so it remains to be seen if there is still room for Pivetta in Queens.
The same can be said for the Red Sox, who traded for Garrett Crochet and signed both Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval last month. Lucas Giolito is also set to return from Tommy John surgery, while homegrown hurlers Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford remain in the mix as well.
Once Sandoval is cleared to pitch again, Boston will have seven candidates to make up its rotation, not even accounting for Pivetta's possible return.
The Toronto Blue Jays have long been linked to Pivetta, who was born and raised in Canada. But if the Blue Jays seal the deal with Max Scherzer – who did not receive a qualifying offer – then they could be crossed off the list of suitors as well.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier this month that Pivetta was expected to sign with a team before the start of Spring Training. With two weeks left until pitchers and catchers report, time is running out for Pivetta to meet that deadline.
Pivetta is set to turn 32 years old on Feb. 14.
Across the five seasons Pivetta spent with the Red Sox, he posted a 2.73 ERA, 0.926 WHIP and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in his 24 relief outings, compared to his 4.47 ERA, 1.278 WHIP and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in his 107 starts. Wherever he goes next, Pivetta may have to accept a swingman role like the one he filled in 2023.
Related MLB Stories
BEHIND THE CROCHET TRADE: Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer said he was on the phone with Chase Meidroth when the latter found out he was traded to the White Sox. READ MORE
BETTS LOVES BOSTON: Mookie Betts made it clear that he isn't holding any grudges five years after the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers. READ MORE
HYPE BUILDING AROUND RAFAELA: The Athletic pegged dynamic Red Sox youngster Ceddanne Rafaela as a potential breakout candidate for Spring Training. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.