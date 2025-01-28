Ceddanne Rafeala Pegged as Boston Red Sox's Spring Training Breakout Candidate
Ceddanne Rafaela showed flashes of excellence as a rookie in 2024, but the dynamic Boston Red Sox youngster may have just been scratching the surface.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden reached out to all 30 MLB clubs and their internal evaluators, asking which of their players had the best chance to break out in Spring Training. He then published a list of 12 names to watch, slotting Rafaela in at No. 4.
Rafaela hit .246 with a .664 OPS last season, neither of which look particularly impressive on the surface. However, he managed to rack up 15 home runs, 75 RBI, 19 stolen bases and a 2.8 WAR, all while playing average defense at shortstop and elite defense in center field.
Per Bowden, Rafaela is likely to be Boston's "long-term answer" in center as long as he remains capable on offense.
Of course, the 24-year-old will have to tweak his approach at the plate, considering he struck out 151 times in 152 games last season while drawing just 15 walks. He also won't have the luxury of waltzing into the everyday center field job, since Jarren Duran could wind up in either center or left.
Masataka Yoshida potentially returning to the field complicates the Red Sox's depth chart, as does the impending arrival of top prospect Roman Anthony. Yoshida is a left fielder and Anthony is a right fielder, but their presence in the lineup could bump Duran to center and Wilyer Abreu to the bench, forcing Rafaela into a more regular infield role.
Regardless, Rafaela will get plenty of run in Spring Training. The club is invested in developing him as well, given the eight-year, $50 million contract they signed him to last April.
Rafaela and the rest of Boston's position players will report to camp in Fort Myers on Feb. 17.
Related MLB Stories
BEHIND THE CROCHET TRADE: Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer said he was on the phone with Chase Meidroth when the latter found out he was traded to the White Sox. READ MORE
BETTS LOVES BOSTON: Mookie Betts made it clear that he isn't holding any grudges five years after the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers. READ MORE
MCGUIRE FINDS NEW HOME: After stints with the Blue Jays, White Sox and Red Sox, veteran catcher Reese McGuire inked a minor league deal with the Cubs. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.