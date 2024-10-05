Fastball

MLB Legends Make Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets NLDS Predictions

While Dontrelle Willis, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez picked the Philadelphia Phillies to win the NLDS, David Ortiz capped off the Fox pregame show by siding with the New York Mets.

Sam Connon

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees former players Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter and Boston Red Sox former player David Ortiz look on before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees former players Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter and Boston Red Sox former player David Ortiz look on before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time ever, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are going head-to-head in the postseason.

The two division rivals opened up the NLDS on Saturday, with Game 1 getting started just after 4 p.m. ET. The Phillies came into the matchup as heavy favorites, having won the NL East crown at 95-67, but the Mets own the best record in baseball since May 30 and just scored a historic win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series.

With a spot in the NLCS on the line, a quartet of MLB legends made their predictions for how it would all shake out.

New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez made up half of Fox's pregame crew in the studio. Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz and Florida Marlins World Series champion Dontrelle Willis rounded out the group, all while Kevin Burkhardt served as the host.

Willis picked the Phillies to win in five games, then Jeter picked Philadelphia in four. Rodriguez then aligned himself with Willis, predicting that the Phillies would take the series 3-2.

Ortiz startled Rodriguez by cutting him off, using his signature catchphrase to stand in opposition to the other panelists.

"Not so fast, big guy," Ortiz shouted. "I've got the Mets in five because I believe in momentum, just so you know."

Ortiz then reached into his jacket pocket and threw a few handfuls of fake cash in the air as Burkhardt passed it over to the in-stadium broadcast crew of Adam, Amin, Adam Wainwright and A.J. Pierzynski.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News