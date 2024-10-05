MLB Legends Make Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets NLDS Predictions
For the first time ever, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are going head-to-head in the postseason.
The two division rivals opened up the NLDS on Saturday, with Game 1 getting started just after 4 p.m. ET. The Phillies came into the matchup as heavy favorites, having won the NL East crown at 95-67, but the Mets own the best record in baseball since May 30 and just scored a historic win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series.
With a spot in the NLCS on the line, a quartet of MLB legends made their predictions for how it would all shake out.
New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez made up half of Fox's pregame crew in the studio. Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz and Florida Marlins World Series champion Dontrelle Willis rounded out the group, all while Kevin Burkhardt served as the host.
Willis picked the Phillies to win in five games, then Jeter picked Philadelphia in four. Rodriguez then aligned himself with Willis, predicting that the Phillies would take the series 3-2.
Ortiz startled Rodriguez by cutting him off, using his signature catchphrase to stand in opposition to the other panelists.
"Not so fast, big guy," Ortiz shouted. "I've got the Mets in five because I believe in momentum, just so you know."
Ortiz then reached into his jacket pocket and threw a few handfuls of fake cash in the air as Burkhardt passed it over to the in-stadium broadcast crew of Adam, Amin, Adam Wainwright and A.J. Pierzynski.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.