No pressure, Mets. Every team to beat the Brewers in the postseason has played in the World Series.



81 Yankees lost WS

82 Cards won WS

08 Phillies won WS

11 Cards won WS

18 Dodgers lost WS

19 Nationals won WS

20 Dodgers won WS

21 Braves won WS

23 D-backs lost WS

24 Mets ???