MLB Analyst Predicts Resurgent Season For Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Bo Bichette
Bo Bichette had a nightmare season in 2024, effectively stopping contract extension talks in their tracks.
So with one year left until the Toronto Blue Jays shortstop hits free agency, a bounce-back season will go a long way in terms of netting him a major payday.
MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian believes Bichette will indeed return to form in 2025, as he mentioned on an episode of “Hot Stove” this week. He even went as far as saying the soon-to-be 27-year-old would return to the Midsummer Classic in seven months’ time.
“I don’t expect anything less than an All-Star appearance from Bo Bichette,” Vasgersian said.
It may not seen like a bold prediction to slot a two-time All-Star into the All-Star Game, but Bichette’s 2024 campaign was concerning to say the least.
Bichette hit the injured list twice with calf strains, then had finger surgery that ended his season in September. Across 81 games of action, Bichette hit .225 with four home runs, 31 RBI, five stolen bases, a .598 OPS and a -0.3 WAR.
Prior to this past season, Bichette was a .299 lifetime hitter with an .826 career OPS. He was averaging 200 hits, 27 home runs, 40 doubles, 96 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games.
Bichette led the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022, and was named an All-Star in 2021 and 2023, so there is clearly plenty of talent there.
This time last year, fans and pundits alike were wondering how the Blue Jays could afford to retain both Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beyond 2025. Now, Bichette's market is a major question mark while Guerrero is tracking to score a deal worth upwards of $400 million.
Even if Bichette returns to All-Star status this year, it is unlikely he finds himself signing a contract half that large, but he could be looking at a nine-figure deal if he shows that 2024 was a fluke.
