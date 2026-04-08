MLB Superstar Check-In: Where Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, 6 Others Stand
We're about two weeks into the 2026 Major League Baseball season and there are superstars doing superstar things, and also there are All-Stars out there who haven't gotten their footing yet in the campaign.
You're going to see that every year. Baseball arguably is the toughest sport out there. That's the case whether you're a pitcher or a hitter. Pitchers are throwing harder than ever with more nasty stuff than ever before in league history. They're just getting better each year. The same can be said about the position players out there too. They have to adjust to the pitchers and there are guys out there who seemingly have no trouble at all, despite pitchers getting better and better.
Plus, at the beginning of each season, numbers skew like crazy. Just one or two at-bats can completely change a batting average, for example. On the pitcher front, one or two earned runs can significantly increase an ERA because there isn't a big enough sample size based on innings for the numbers to not completely shift each time out.
With that being said, let's check in on how eight of the biggest stars in the league are doing heading into action on Wednesday.
Shohei Ohtani — Los Angeles Dodgers
Hitting:
Games: 11
Slash Line: .286/.407/.524
Homers: 3
RBIs: 8
Pitching:
Starts: 1
ERA: 0.00
Innings: 6
Strikeouts: 6
Summary: Shohei Ohtani is doing Shohei Ohtani things. He started slow offensively, but looks like the best overall player in the game.
Aaron Judge — New York Yankees
Games: 10
Slash Line: .237/.326/.500
Homers: 3
RBIs: 7
Summary: Not an Aaron Judge-esque season so far for the hulking slugger. The power numbers are solid, but he's not getting on base as expected.
Bryce Harper — Philadelphia Phillies
Games: 11
Slash Line: .214/.313/.429
Homers: 2
RBIs: 7
Summary: Another former MVP not having an MVP-caliber season so far. Harper's two long balls and seven RBIs are solid, but he's not getting on base as the same clip.
Ronald Acuña Jr. — Atlanta Braves
Games: 12
Slash Line: .178/.283/.200
Homers: 0
RBIs: 2
Summary: Acuña is healthy, but he is struggling offensively so far this season. A third former MVP in a row who has had a tough season so far.
Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers
Starts: 3
ERA: 2.55
Innings: 17 2/3
Strikeouts: 16
Summary: Fortuntately, Skubal is star who is living up to that this season so far. Skubal, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, looks like he's going to fight for a third.
Juan Soto — New York Mets
Games: 8
Slash Line: .355/.412/.516
Homers: 1
RBIs: 5
Summary: Soto has looked like himself when he has been on the field, unfortunately, he is currently on the Injured List.
Paul Skenes — Pittsburgh Pirates
Starts: 3
ERA: 5.25
Innings: 12
Strikeouts: 12
Summary: One bad start on Opening Day and two really good starts since. No need for concern right now for the Pirates ace.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — Toronto Blue Jays
Games: 11
Slash Line: .237/.383/.316
Homers: 1
RBIs: 4
Summary: It's been an up-and-down start for Guerrero, but the .383 on-base percentage is hopeful.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com