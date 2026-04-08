MLB Superstar Check-In: Where Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, 6 Others Stand

We're about two weeks into the 2026 Major League Baseball season and there are superstars doing superstar things, and also there are All-Stars out there who haven't gotten their footing yet in the campaign.

You're going to see that every year. Baseball arguably is the toughest sport out there. That's the case whether you're a pitcher or a hitter. Pitchers are throwing harder than ever with more nasty stuff than ever before in league history. They're just getting better each year. The same can be said about the position players out there too. They have to adjust to the pitchers and there are guys out there who seemingly have no trouble at all, despite pitchers getting better and better.

Plus, at the beginning of each season, numbers skew like crazy. Just one or two at-bats can completely change a batting average, for example. On the pitcher front, one or two earned runs can significantly increase an ERA because there isn't a big enough sample size based on innings for the numbers to not completely shift each time out.

With that being said, let's check in on how eight of the biggest stars in the league are doing heading into action on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani — Los Angeles Dodgers

Apr 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Hitting:



Games: 11

Slash Line: .286/.407/.524

Homers: 3

RBIs: 8

Pitching:



Starts: 1

ERA: 0.00

Innings: 6

Strikeouts: 6

Summary: Shohei Ohtani is doing Shohei Ohtani things. He started slow offensively, but looks like the best overall player in the game.

Aaron Judge — New York Yankees

Apr 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after making the last out in the seventh inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Games: 10

Slash Line: .237/.326/.500

Homers: 3

RBIs: 7

Summary: Not an Aaron Judge-esque season so far for the hulking slugger. The power numbers are solid, but he's not getting on base as expected.

Bryce Harper — Philadelphia Phillies

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) speaks with pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) during the fifth inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Games: 11

Slash Line: .214/.313/.429

Homers: 2

RBIs: 7

Summary: Another former MVP not having an MVP-caliber season so far. Harper's two long balls and seven RBIs are solid, but he's not getting on base as the same clip.

Ronald Acuña Jr. — Atlanta Braves

Apr 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts as he practices his golf skills by putting the baseball with a bat prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Games: 12

Slash Line: .178/.283/.200

Homers: 0

RBIs: 2

Summary: Acuña is healthy, but he is struggling offensively so far this season. A third former MVP in a row who has had a tough season so far.

Tarik Skubal — Detroit Tigers

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starts: 3

ERA: 2.55

Innings: 17 2/3

Strikeouts: 16

Summary: Fortuntately, Skubal is star who is living up to that this season so far. Skubal, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, looks like he's going to fight for a third.

Juan Soto — New York Mets

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after scoring a run on an RBI double hit by infielder Bo Bichette (19) against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Games: 8

Slash Line: .355/.412/.516

Homers: 1

RBIs: 5

Summary: Soto has looked like himself when he has been on the field, unfortunately, he is currently on the Injured List.

Paul Skenes — Pittsburgh Pirates

Apr 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Starts: 3

ERA: 5.25

Innings: 12

Strikeouts: 12

Summary: One bad start on Opening Day and two really good starts since. No need for concern right now for the Pirates ace.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — Toronto Blue Jays

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waves off assistance as he makes a solo put out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Games: 11

Slash Line: .237/.383/.316

Homers: 1

RBIs: 4

Summary: It's been an up-and-down start for Guerrero, but the .383 on-base percentage is hopeful.