Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are both red-hot as they meet up in an NLCS rematch. Of course, the Dodgers swept the Brewers en route to their World Series championship.

Now, the Dodgers have won seven of their last eight games, and the Brewers have won six of seven, including a sweep of the Cubs in Chicago this week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Brewers on Friday, May 22.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+141)

Brewers +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Dodgers -114

Brewers -105

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (6-1, 2.49 ERA)

Brewers: Logan Henderson (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

Justin Wrobleski is coming off a solid start against the Angels, allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings. The southpaw allowed seven earned runs in his previous outing, but still completed 8.2 frames against the Braves.

Logan Henderson has also been solid in Milwaukee. The righthander has allowed a total of 5 ER in 16 IP in three starts since being called up to fill a spot in the rotation.

Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, BREW

Dodgers record: 31-19

Brewers record: 29-18

Dodgers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jake Bauers OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-101)

Jake Bauers might be hotter than his team right now. He’s on an 11-game hitting streak, going 17 for 41 with two home runs and five doubles. As far as counting stats are concerned, he has 7 runs and 10 RBI.

Bauers has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 5 straight games, 9 of 10, and 15 of his last 19 contests.

The left-handed slugger is unusual in that he actually has a better career average vs. LHP (.220) than RHP (.217), even if the difference is negligible. He’s batting .282 vs. LHP this season.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Given the level of pitching on both sides, this might be one of the best matchups of the weekend.

Wrobleski has done everything asked of him for the Dodgers. The same goes for Henderson, even with the Brewers monitoring his pitch count.

The Dodgers only scored nine runs in three games against the Padres. We could be in for another intense, low-scoring game (and series) in Milwaukee.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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