MLB Umpire Pat Hoberg Fired Over Gambling Accounts
Major League Baseball upheld a decision to fire umpire Pat Hoberg over a gambling situation on Monday.
Hoberg is not banned from the sport and can apply for reinstatement next spring if he chooses.
According to a press release from Major League Baseball, an investigation into this situation began in February in 2024. He was fired last May 31. Hoberg never bet on baseball himself.
The disciplinary action was taken due to Hoberg’s failure to uphold the integrity of the game by sharing sports betting accounts with a professional poker player and friend who bet on baseball and whom Hoberg should have known bet on baseball, and due to Hoberg’s intentional deletion of messages central to MLB’s investigation into his conduct. Throughout the investigation and appeals process, Hoberg adamantly denied betting on baseball directly or indirectly (i.e., through his friend), and the data provided by the sportsbooks does not show any baseball bets from his own electronic devices. MLB found no evidence that Hoberg or anyone else took any action to manipulate the outcomes of any games, and an analysis of the betting data did not show any discernible patterns indicative of an integrity risk. Consistent with Major League Rule 2(c) for players, Hoberg can apply for reinstatement, but no earlier than the start of 2026 Spring Training.
Hoberg released his own statement in the wake of the ruling:
"I have never and would never bet on baseball in any way, shape, or form. I have never provided, and would never provide, information to anyone for the purpose of betting on baseball."
Again, Hoberg can apply for reinstatement next spring. You can read the full report on his involvement at the following link.
