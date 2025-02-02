Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Hero Expects to Miss Start of Spring Training Games
Recovering from an ankle injury, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman says he won't be ready to play when Cactus League games start later this month.
He does, however, think he'll be ready for the team's season-opening trip to Japan (March 18 and 19).
Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic:
Freddie Freeman has started swinging, but hasn’t started running yet after ankle surgery. Freeman said he won’t be in Cactus League games to start but expects to be ready for Tokyo.
Freeman said he tore ankle ligaments last October, too, but those healed before surgery.
Freeman, 35, helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024 despite his ankle injury. He hit a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the series against the New York Yankees, providing one of the best moments in playoff history.
An eight-time All-Star, Freeman is also a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, a Gold Glove winner and an MVP. Lifetime, he's a .300 hitter with 343 homers.
He's coming off a season in which he hit .282 with 22 homers and 89 RBI, another productive season despite dealing with his injury issues and a very public health situation that affected his young son.
With Freeman healthy, the Dodgers enter the season as favorites once again. They'll get Shohei Ohtani back on the mound at some point in 2025 and they just signed Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. They also added Cy Young winner Blake Snell on a five-year deal, as well as relievers Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott.
