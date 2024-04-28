Fastball

Mookie Betts Sets Several Franchise Records Through First 500 Games with Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the COVID 2020 season, played his 500th career game with the organization on Saturday. In those 500 games, he's set all kinds of franchise records.

Brady Farkas

Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets catcher Tomás Nido (3) at home plate
Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets catcher Tomás Nido (3) at home plate / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-2, at Rogers Centre in Toronto. With the win, the Dodgers are now 18-11 on the season while the loss dropped the Blue Jays to 13-15.

The game was also a milestone one for Dodgers' star Mookie Betts, who played his 500th career game with the organization.

The 31-year-old Betts was traded to the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox prior to the start of the COVID 2020 season and has continued to be one of the best players in baseball since arriving in LA. He's also proven to be one of the best players in franchise history as well.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

today was Mookie Betts’ 500th game with the Dodgers

his 412 runs, 256 extra-base hits and 1,069 total bases are each the most in a player’s first 500 games with the Dodgers (since at least 1901)

by a lot! here’s next-most in each:

R: Jackie Robinson 388
XBH: Johnny Frederick 243
TB: Mike Piazza 1,053

Since getting to Los Angeles, Betts has helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series. He's also made the All-Star Game in each of his first three seasons in LA and won two Silver Slugger Awards. He finished second to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the National League MVP voting in 2023 as well.

Lifetime, Betts is a two-time World Series champion (2018, 2020) and an MVP winner (2018). He's a seven-time All-Star and a six-time Gold Glover.

The Dodgers will play the Blue Jays again on Sunday afternoon.

