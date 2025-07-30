Shohei Ohtani Sets Unfortunate Mark with Poor Performance vs. Reds
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Tuesday night, moving to 63-45 on the season. It was the second consecutive win for Los Angeles in the Queen City, and they lead the National League West.
In a rare development, the Dodgers win was not aided in any way by superstar Shohei Ohtani, who went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. It's his second 'Golden Sombrero' of the season, and he's the only Dodgers player to register four strikeouts in a single contest.
Despite the difficult game, Ohtani is still putting together a fantastic season, and he may end up winning his second straight National League MVP Award. The 31-year-old is hitting .272 with 38 home runs and 73 RBIs. He's also stolen 13 bases and is carrying a .377 on-base percentage.
Furthermore, he's returned to the mound for the first time since 2023, and he's thrown 12 innings.
With Ohtani neutralized, the Dodgers relied on contributions from Freddie Freeman, who went 3-for-5. Will Smith and Mookie Betts each provided multi-hit games as well, and Tommy Edman hit his 12th home run of the season.
Alexis Diaz earned the win in relief, tossing a scoreless 1.1 innings against his old team.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Ohtani will take the rubber against veteran right-hander Nick Martinez.
Ohtani is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA while Martinez is 9-9 with a 4.69. The Reds are 56-52 and in third place in the National League Central.
