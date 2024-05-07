Mrs. Met is Apparently Being Silenced on "X," But Why?
One of the beloved mascots of the New York Mets is having her voice silenced on social media.
That's right, Mrs. Met will no longer be posting on "X" and instead her and Mr. Met will have a joint account.
Hmm.... this seems like a case that Sherlock Holmes and Watson need to get on...
Did Mrs. Met have her posting privileges revoked because she was posting things she shouldn't have been? Was she calling out the team's offense or the pitching staff? Going at the manager?
Did Mr. Met get offended that she was "liking" comments here from other mascots and want her account shut down? Did she think that Mr. Met was liking comments from other mascots and she's the one who wanted more control over his page?
We may never know but we know right now that people on social media are not happy about having Mrs. Met silenced.
What possible explanation can there be for this?
Is the social media manager just too lazy to maintain two separate Twitter accounts?
Nope, nah, absolute not. She should continue to have her own voice. Bad move Mets Admin.
Mister Met is cancelled. Let women speak!
As for the Mets on the field, they are 17-18 thus far through the first 35 games of the season, which is good enough for fourth place in the loaded National League East.
They will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night with first pitch from Busch Stadium set for 7:45 p.m. ET.
