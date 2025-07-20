Pittsburgh Pirates Give Away Awesome Mac Miller Bobblehead on Saturday
The Pittsburgh Pirates were beaten 10-4 by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night, but 20,000 fans went home with an incredible collectible of a local icon.
The Pirates gave out Mac Miller bobbleheads, highlighting the Pittsburgh-based rapper who represented the city in everything he did before dying in 2018 at the age of 26.
In addition to the bobbleheads, Miller's mother threw out the ceremonial first pitch, delivering a strike.
The following from the Jewish Virtual Library had more on Miller's career and impact:
In early 2010, Miller signed a record deal with Pittsburgh-based indie record label Rostrum Records. He subsequently began recording his debut studio album Blue Slide Park, and released it on November 8, 2011. The album went on to debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, making it the first independently distributed debut album to top the chart since Tha Dogg Pound's 1995 album, Dogg Food.
In early 2013 Miller launched REMember Music, his own record label imprint. Miller's second album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, was released on June 18, 2013. In January 2014, Miller announced he was no longer signed to Rostrum Records. In October 2014 Miller signed a $10 million record deal for him and his label REMember with Warner Bros. Records.
He had very recognizable singles like "Frick Park Market," "K.I.D.S" and several others. He was also good friends with Pittsburgh-based rapper Wiz Khalifa.
The Pirates fell to 39-60 with the loss, and they are in last place in the National League Central.
They'll play the White Sox again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. ET. Andrew Heaney will take the ball for Pittsburgh while Aaron Civale pitches for Chicago.
