Multiple Toronto Blue Jays Players Up For All-MLB Honors, Here's How to Vote
The Toronto Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this past season, but they still had some noteworthy accomplishments.
And those accomplishments are reflected in Major League Baseball's All-MLB team ballot. While the following post on "X" is from the Seattle Mariners, it includes a link to vote in members of the Blue Jays for the squad. There are three Blue Jays that you can vote for. Unlike All-Star ballots, the All-MLB teams are not league-specific.
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is up for the award, as is outfielder Daulton Varsho. Starting pitcher Jose Berrios can also be voted for.
Guerrero Jr. put up the best year of the three, and is likely to finish in the Top-Ten of American League MVP voting as a result. The 25-year-old put up a 30 home run, 103 RBI season while also hitting .323. He posted a .396 on-base percentage and is now heading into a critical offseason. Will the Jays look to extend him or will they let him play out the final year of his contract in 2025? Could they also look to trade him, as he has several potential suitors on the market?
The 28-year-old Varsho underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the season but still put together a great defensive season. One of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, he hit just .214.
Berrios was solid on the mound for the Jays, going 16-11 with a 3.60 ERA. He made 32 starts.
The All-MLB teams are released on November 14.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.