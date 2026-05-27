Munetaka Murakami’s Surge Puts Him in Same Sentence as Mark McGwire

Munetaka Murakami is on a heater once again for the Chicago White Sox and he was able to make a bit of rookie history on Tuesday night.

In the eighth inning of Tuesday's contest between the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins, Murakami stepped up to the plate with a man on base and with Chicago down 2-0. Things changed in one swing of his bat. Murakami blasted his 19th homer of the season with a long ball to right field.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI

NO. 19

TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/7LoSK3NjbD — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2026

What A Run For Munetaka Murakami

May 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eight inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the White Sox, the Twins ended up coming out on top, 5-3. The game ended up going to extra innings and the Twins scored three in the 11th inning. Chicago got one run back, but couldn't knot the score.

For basebase in general, Murakami's homer made a bit of history. He tied Pete Alonso and Mark McGwire for the most homers of a rookie before the month of June, as shared on X by Beisbolfr.com's Francys Romero.

"Most home runs by a rookie before June in the modern era (since 1901): Pete Alonso (19, 2019), Mark McGwire (19, 1987), Munetaka Murakami (19, 2026)," Romero wrote. "Writing history."

Most home runs by a rookie before June in the modern era (since 1901):



Pete Alonso (19, 2019)

Mark McGwire (19, 1987)

Munetaka Murakami (19, 2026)



Writing history. pic.twitter.com/FULniiCqlf — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) May 27, 2026

On Monday, it was shared that Murakami was close to Alonso and McGwire. He blasted his 18th homer of the season on Monday after going seven straight games without a long ball. Murakami wasted no time following up with more fireworks just one day later on Tuesday.

Murakami has a good chance of breaking the record himself. Right now, the White Sox have five more games in May before June gets here. With the way that Murakami has played all season to this point, he should have another homer in him over the next few days, and maybe even on Wednesday.

It can't be overstated how positive of an addition Murakami has been for the White Sox. He has played in 54 games so far this season and is slashing .234/.370/.547 with a .917 OPS. On top of this, he's leading the American League in homers with 19 and also has 39 RBIs under his belt so far.

When Murakami was coming over to the big leagues this past offseason, there were plenty of teams around the league that could've afforded him. But the clubs around baseball overthought it. He's a star and the White Sox are lucky to have him in the middle of the order.