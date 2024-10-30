National MLB Reporter Says Chicago White Sox Hiring of Will Venable is a "Coup"
Late on Tuesday night, the reports surfaced that the Chicago White Sox were going to hire Will Venable as their next manager.
Venable is seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks, having coached with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. He's also been the associate manager with the Texas Rangers for the last two seasons, helping Texas win the World Series in 2023. He's interviewed for multiple managerial jobs over the last few years.
Even later on Tuesday night, we heard the reaction to the hiring of former White Sox hero A.J. Pierzynski. On Wednesday, more reaction rolled in, including from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Will Venable taking the White Sox manager job is a coup for them. He turned down the Mets for an interview last year. @scottMerkin on it
White Sox fans certainly hope that the hiring will be a "coup," considering the organization is coming off the worst year in franchise history and one of the worst in baseball history. The White Sox went 41-121, setting the modern records for losses.
While the record may not be able to get any worse in 2025, the roster situation could look worse. The team is set to part with former top prospect Yoan Moncada this offseason and could trade away pillars like Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet as well.
Venable won't have a lot of pressure in Chicago, but he will need to exercise a lot of patience given the situation he's going into.
As a player, Venable spent nine years in the big leagues (2008-2016), playing with the Padres, Rangers and Dodgers. He spent parts of eight years with San Diego and is certainly most known for his career there.
An outfielder, he was a lifetime .249 hitter with 81 homers, 307 RBI and 135 stolen bases. He stole more than 20 bags in four separate seasons and hit a career-high 22 homers in 2013.
