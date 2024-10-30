Former Chicago White Sox World Series Hero Reacts to Hiring of New Manager
Late on Tuesday night, the news broke that the Chicago White Sox were hiring Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable as their next manager. The team had fired Pedro Grifol back in August of this season.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the report on social media:
The Chicago White Sox plan to hire Will Venable as their manager, sources tell me and @JesseRogersESPN.
It's not a surprise to see Venable get this opportunity as he's been of the fastest risers in the coaching world over the last several years. He was part of the Rangers staff that brought a World Series to Texas in 2023. In addition to his work with the Rangers, he's also coached with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. He's interviewed for multiple managerial openings over the last several years. He's just 42 years old.
As a player, Venable spent nine years in the big leagues (2008-2016), playing with the Padres, Rangers and Dodgers. He spent parts of eight years with San Diego and is certainly most known for his career there.
An outfielder, he was a lifetime .249 hitter with 81 homers, 307 RBI and 135 stolen bases. He stole more than 20 bags in four separate seasons and hit a career-high 22 homers in 2013.
Venable will certainly have his work cut out for him with the White Sox, who are coming off a terrible 41-121 season. They appear to be headed for a several-year rebuild and could trade away fixtures like Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet this offseason.
After news of the hire broke, former White Sox catcher and World Series champion AJ Pierzynski reacted to the news on the "Foul Territory" show. He called it a good move, citing Venable's demeanor and Ivy League background as solid foundational qualities.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.