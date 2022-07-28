Skip to main content
NBA All-Star's Viral Tweet About New York Yankees Fans

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about New York Yankees fans that is going viral. Mitchell is a fan of the New York Mets, who beat the Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday night, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about New York Yankees fans that is going viral. 

Mitchell: "Yankee fans real quiet rn 😭 😭 😭 "

Mitchell is a notable fan of the New York Mets, who beat the Yankees by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night.  

The Mets and Yankees are both in the middle of fantastic seasons. 

Right now, the Mets are the first place team in the NL East with a 61-37 record in the 98 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 3.0 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who are in second place with a 59-41 record in 100 games played on the year. 

The Braves are also fresh off winning the World Series last year, which was their first title in 25 years. 

As for the Yankees, they are in first place in the AL East with a 66-33 record in the 99 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They have an astonishing 11.5 games lead over the Toronto Blue Jays, who are in second place in the division. 

As for Mitchell and the Jazz, they are coming off another solid regular season. 

They were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. 

In 2021, they were the best team in the NBA, but they lost in the second-round to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

