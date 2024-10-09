Netflix Releases Trailer For Upcoming Documentary Series on 2004 Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have won four World Series titles over the last 20 years, more than any other franchise.
But, famously, they went quite a long time without a championship before that.
Heading into the 2004 campaign, "The Curse of the Bambino" had held the Red Sox without a World Series for 86 years. Even though they made it to the ALCS that fall, they seemingly blew their chance by going down 3-0 to the rival New York Yankees.
Then, the Red Sox sparked a historic comeback and turned their franchise around in the span of just a few days.
Netflix is set to release a three-episode docuseries on that era of Red Sox baseball, culminating in the team's unforgettable postseason run. The show, called "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" will hit Netflix in its entirety on Oct. 23 – two days before the 2024 World Series is slated to get underway.
The Red Sox didn't make the playoffs this season, going 81-81, so fans can at least take a nostalgic look back to the glory days while other teams are gearing up for the Fall Classic. The only thing that could potentially spoil the show for Red Sox junkies is if the Yankees wind up making the World Series for the first time in 15 years – they are currently tied 1-1 with the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS.
Netflix dropped the first full trailer for the docuseries on Wednesday, featuring clips of interviews with Pedro Martinez, Curt Schilling, Trot Nixon, Dan Shaughnessy, Kevin Millar, Mike Francesca, Theo Epstein, Joe Torre, Jason Varitek, David Ortiz, Terry Francona and Johnny Damon.
You can watch the full trailer here:
The project was first announced back in February, along with another docuseries centered on the 2024 Red Sox. A crew followed the team around all season, and is slated to spin their coverage into a show that releases in 2025.
