New Astros GM Dana Brown Makes Interesting Comment About Analytics

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown had some interesting thoughts on the subject of analytics in Major League Baseball, Thursday afternoon, when he faced the media for the first time with his new franchise in an introductory press conference, after being hired as the club's new GM by owner Jim Crane.

Brown replaces executive James Click, who declined a one-year contract to remain as the Astros' general manager for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Brown spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Braves, as the club's vice president of scouting.

Brown faced the media for the first time with his new franchise Thursday afternoon. While speaking at his introductory press conference, he shared some interesting thoughts on the presence of analytics in the game of baseball.

"I think analytics are a piece of the puzzle," Brown said. "We have a saying 'You have to weigh all the evidence, and when you weigh all the evidence, you can cut out mistakes that are made.'"

Some front offices and analysts have taken a very hard-edge approach with advanced analytics, treating them as the end-all, be-all when making decisions to run a team. Others take an approach that is more oriented towards the human element.

Brown makes an interesting point about how analytics are just a piece of the equation, and not an end-all, be-all.

Earlier in the press conference, Astros owner Jim Crane called Brown, "very analytics savvy, a great talent evaluator, seasoned in player acquisitions, development and retention."

