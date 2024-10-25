New Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Reveals His Hilarious Halloween Costume
New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona recently appeared on the "Baseball Tonight" podcast with Buster Olney and revealed that he's going to be doing quite a bit of traveling over the next few weeks.
Francona said part of his travels will include a stop in the Dominican Republic, where he wants to meet some of the players. He indicated he didn't want to go to spring training not having met as many people as he can.
However, he also said that he has some time earmarked for family time. He's going to State College, Penn., to take in the Ohio State-Penn State football game with his daughter and he's taking some family members trick-or-treating at Halloween.
As part of that discussion, he also said that he's going to be dressed as a yellow "Care Bear" for Halloween, a decision that was made for him.
The 65-year-old Francona has managed 23 years in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Guardians. He won two titles in Boston (2004, 2007) and also got to the World Series with Cleveland in 2016. He brings instant credibility to the Reds clubhouse, even if his age could prevent him from doing the job for a long period of time. He's also dealt with health problems in the past, missing portions of the 2020, 2021 and 2023 seasons. He was thought to be retired after leaving the Guardians post at the end of the 2023 season.
The Reds haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.