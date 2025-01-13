New San Francisco Giants Pitcher Justin Verlander Gets Interesting Wrinkle in Contract
New details have come out regarding the San Francisco Giants recent signing of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.
We knew that Verlander was given a one-year, $15 million deal but we now know that he was given several incentives and a full no-trade clause as well.
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:
Justin Verlander
Giants
$15M — 2025
Plus: $200K for MVP ($150K-2nd; $50K-3rd)
$200K for Cy Young ($150K-2nd; $50K-3rd)
$150K for WS/MVP
$100K for LCS/MVP
$100K for All Star
Full No Trade
The incentives are not necessarily surprising, but the full no-trade clause is, considering that Verlander is going to pitch next year at the age of 42. Players at that age are not generally given that much power, but Verlander clearly only wants to be dealt somewhere that he can get a World Series ring potentially.
A sure-fire Hall of Famer, Verlander has spent 19 years with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and New York Mets. He's one of the best pitchers of his generation, going 262-147 lifetime. He's posted a very solid 3.30 ERA, striking out 3,416 batters. He is a former MVP, a former Rookie of the Year, a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young winner and a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022).
He's coming off an injury-plagued year that saw him go just 5-6 for the Astros with a 5.48 ERA but he'll join an exciting Giants rotation that also features Logan Webb and Robbie Ray.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.