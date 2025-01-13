Fastball

New San Francisco Giants Pitcher Justin Verlander Gets Interesting Wrinkle in Contract

Verlander, soon-to-be 42 years old, was given a full-trade clause in a surprising move.

Brady Farkas

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches the 4th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in 2024.
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) pitches the 4th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in 2024. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

New details have come out regarding the San Francisco Giants recent signing of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

We knew that Verlander was given a one-year, $15 million deal but we now know that he was given several incentives and a full no-trade clause as well.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

Justin Verlander
Giants

$15M — 2025

Plus:  $200K for MVP ($150K-2nd; $50K-3rd)
        $200K for Cy Young ($150K-2nd; $50K-3rd)
        $150K for WS/MVP
        $100K for LCS/MVP
        $100K for All Star

Full No Trade

The incentives are not necessarily surprising, but the full no-trade clause is, considering that Verlander is going to pitch next year at the age of 42. Players at that age are not generally given that much power, but Verlander clearly only wants to be dealt somewhere that he can get a World Series ring potentially.

A sure-fire Hall of Famer, Verlander has spent 19 years with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and New York Mets. He's one of the best pitchers of his generation, going 262-147 lifetime. He's posted a very solid 3.30 ERA, striking out 3,416 batters. He is a former MVP, a former Rookie of the Year, a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young winner and a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022).

He's coming off an injury-plagued year that saw him go just 5-6 for the Astros with a 5.48 ERA but he'll join an exciting Giants rotation that also features Logan Webb and Robbie Ray.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

