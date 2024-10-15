Fastball

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Enrages Fans With Dual Yankees-Mets Hat

Eric Adams, who was recently charged with bribery offenses, wore a hat that featured the New York Yankees and New York Mets' logos at a Columbus Day Parade on Monday.

Sam Connon

Apr 15, 2023; Queens, New York, USA; New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks to the media before a match between New York City FC and Nashville SC at Citi Field.
Apr 15, 2023; Queens, New York, USA; New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks to the media before a match between New York City FC and Nashville SC at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York City mayor Eric Adams may be embroiled in a corruption controversy, on the verge of getting pushed out of office, but that may be the least of his concerns now.

In case New Yorkers hadn't already turned against Adams, he seemingly dug his own grave a little deeper at the city's 80th annual Columbus Day Parade on Monday. Adams was seen wearing a black baseball cap that featured the logos of both the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

While the two franchises share the same city, the teams – and especially their fans – are notably fierce rivals. Baseball allegiances across the tri-state area are sharply split, extending far past the borders of Queens and the Bronx.

As a result, fans came out in droves to put Adams on blast on social media.

It certainly didn't help the mayor that he had been indicted and charged with with bribery, campaign finance and conspiracy offenses in September. With the district attorney already are going for Adams' throat, there are now rabid baseball fans taking shots at him – and right in the middle of the MLB postseason, no less.

Adams, 64, was born in Brooklyn. His family eventually moved to Queens, and he went to high school just a few miles away from Shea Stadium.

The Mets are currently tied 1-1 with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday night at Citi Field. The Yankees, meanwhile, are up 1-0 on the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.

That series is set to continue Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

