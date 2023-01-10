New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Losing Out on Carlos Correa

Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract to re-sign free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Here's a look at the New York Mets' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, after the club lost out on Correa.

The signing comes three weeks after the New York Mets agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the two-time All-Star. Correa's deal with the club fell apart after a physical raised concerns over a lower left leg injury Correa sustained in the minor leagues in 2014.

Correa will not be a Met. Eduardo Escobar and baseball's no. 18 prospect Brett Baty will be in line to play third base in 2023.

The Mets won 101 games in 2022, tying for the best record in the National League East with the Atlanta Braves. The Braves however controlled the tie-breaker by owning the better head-to-head record between the two clubs, winning their fifth-straight division title. The Mets hope to surpass the Braves in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Mets, as of Jan. 10, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Francisco Alvarez .167/.286/.786 (14 career plate appearances)

1B Pete Alonso .271/.352/.870

2B Jeff McNeil .326/.382/.836

3B Eduardo Escobar .240/.295/.726 / Brett Baty .184/.244/.586 (42 career plate appearanes)

SS Francisco Lindor .270/.339/.788

LF Mark Canha .266/.367/.770

CF Brandon Nimmo .274/.367/.800

RF Starling Marte .292/.347/.815

DH Daniel Vogelbach .255/.393/.830

