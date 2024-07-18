New York Mets Ace Nearing Much-Anticipated Return From Injury
The New York Mets, who currently hold the third and final wild card spot in the National League, are set to get back a very big piece of their roster for the second-half push.
Starting pitcher Kodai Senga, who has been out all season with shoulder and triceps issues, is primed to come back next week. He's expected to make one more minor league rehab start.
The following update comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, with a link to the original reporting from Newsday (subscription required):
Senga (shoulder/triceps) is expected to make another rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse this weekend, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
ANALYSIS
After building up to 4.2 innings and 67 pitches in his most recent rehab outing with Syracuse this past Sunday, Senga looked like he might have had a chance at making his next start with the big club, but the Mets will instead send him out for one more tune-up appearance in the minors. Assuming Senga is able to build on his pitch count and experiences no setbacks during his upcoming minor-league outing, he could return from the 60-day injured list to make his 2024 Mets debut during the club's home series with Atlanta that begins July 25
Over three rehab appearances with Single-A Brooklyn and Triple-A Syracuse, Senga has thrown 10.0 innings and has a 0.90 ERA. While Mets fans surely would like to see the team add at the trade deadline, a healthy Senga might be the best addition they can make.
Senga came over to the Mets a season ago after a lengthy career in Japan and paid immediate dividends. He made 29 starts and was named an All-Star in the National League. He finished 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, placing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in the Cy Young race.
