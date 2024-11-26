New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Shares Update on Juan Soto Sweepstakes
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are in full swing, with the superstar free agent reportedly receiving offers from five teams this week.
As expected, the New York Mets were on that list, joined by the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. All five clubs had preliminary meetings with Soto over the past few weeks, while there were conflicting reports about whether or not the Philadelphia Phillies met with him as well.
Regardless, the Mets certainly appear to be one of the favorites to land Soto, a four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger who just turned 26 years old. That could mean shelling out a contract worth over $600 million, but New York can certainly afford it.
Mets owner Steve Cohen was asked about his team’s pursuit of Soto on Monday, and while his answer was vague, he didn’t do anything to slash fans’ high hopes.
“We’re gonna find out,” Cohen said. “It’s either yes or no, right? There’s no in between and time will tell.”
Cohen is worth over $21 billion, and he has not been afraid to bankroll record-breaking payrolls since acquiring the Mets in 2020.
Spending on Soto would signify quite the investment, but one that could very well pay off in the long run.
The outfielder placed second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, then won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019. After the Nationals failed to extend him, Soto got dealt to the San Diego Padres, who were unable to lock him up long term either. That led to the Padres trading Soto to the Yankees last December, and the slugger ultimately helped lead New York to their first AL pennant in 15 years.
Amid all the movement, Soto has thrived. For his career, Soto is a .285 hitter with a .953 OPS, averaging 35 home runs, 31 doubles, 102 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 133 walks and a 6.3 WAR per 162 games.
In 2024, Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs, 31 doubles, 109 RBI, seven stolen bases, 129 walks, a .989 OPS and a 7.9 WAR, finishing third in the AL MVP race.
Soto leads all active players with a .421 on-base percentage. Since making his MLB debut, Soto leads all of baseball in walks while ranking third in runs, sixth in RBI and seventh in home runs.
