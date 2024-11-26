Juan Soto Reportedly Has Contract Offer From Toronto Blue Jays, Four Other Teams
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly one of five teams to have already made an offer to free agent outfielder Juan Soto.
Randy Miller of NJ.com had the initial report, with Jon Morosi of MLB Network also confirming it.
Per Miller:
The Juan Soto sweepstakes is down to five teams that have offers on the table to the Yankees’ free agent outfielder, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers and Blue Jays presented contract offers to agent Scott Boras late last week, the person said.
We don't know the nature of the offers at this point and the speculation on Soto has run the full gamut at this point. We've heard that Soto wants $700 million and we've heard that he wants $540 million, so we'll have to wait for more information to come out on offers.
It makes sense that the process for Soto is moving fast because so much of free agency depends on him at this point. Teams have built their entire offseasons around him and need time to pivot if he chooses somewhere else, and most players are in a holding pattern until Soto makes a decision.
At this point, it's just good to see the Blue Jays firmly in the Soto race. After a disappointing last-place finish in the American League East, the Jays need a jolt. Pairing Soto with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette would give the Blue Jays a very formidable lineup and would allow them to return to contention right away.
Soto hit .288 this past season for the Yankees with 41 homers and 109 RBI.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.