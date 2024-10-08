New York Mets Granted Permission to Put Former Batting Champion in Arizona Fall League
UPDATE, Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET: The Mets have been given permission to put McNeil in the AFL this upcoming weekend. If he responds well, he could be included on the team's NLCS roster. Of course, the Mets have to wrap up the NLDS first. They lead the Phillies 2-1 in the best-of-five series.
Tuesday: The New York Mets have made an unusual request of Major League Baseball with regards to infielder Jeff McNeil.
Per Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com on social media:
The Mets are petitioning Major League Baseball to allow Jeff McNeil to appear in Arizona Fall League games. That would get him the live pitching he needs to see before activation.
The 32-year-old hasn't played since Sept. 6 because of injury and the AFL would give him a chance to get some real at-bats in a rehab setting. Obviously, the minor league season is over so that's not an option. The opportunity for simulated games could exist, but it isn't really known at this point how realistic that is. Most pitchers that aren't on the active roster have been shut down.
A seven-year veteran, McNeil is hitting .238 this year with 12 homers and 44 RBI. He provides the Mets with some versatility at second base, third base and in the outfield. A former batting champion (2021), McNeil is a .289 career hitter. He hit .326 in that 2021 season and also hit a career-high 23 homers back in 2019. He's a two-time All-Star.
The Mets are currently deadlocked in a 1-1 series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 3 will be played on Tuesday afternoon in New York. Should the Mets win the series, they'll take on either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship series.
The Mets will send left-hander Sean Manaea to the mound on Tuesday against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m. ET at Citi Field.
