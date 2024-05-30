New York Mets' Jorge López Clarifies NSFW Postgame Comments After Intense Backlash
The baseball world was set ablaze Wednesday night when New York Mets reliever Jorge López had a meltdown on the field and another one off of it.
But according to López, his story got twisted along the way.
López came in with one out in the top of the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the Mets trailing 5-3. The veteran righty let both inherited runners score, then gave up another two runs on a Shohei Ohtani home run.
After getting in a disagreement with third base umpire Ramon De Jesus, López wound up getting ejected from the contest. On his way back to the dugout, López untucked his jersey and launched his glove into the stands.
López met with reporters in the dugout after the game, and things went even further off the rails.
First, he said he did not regret his actions, even when he was informed that manager Carlos Mendoza called them unacceptable. Then, his answer turned explicit.
Many initially thought López said the Mets were the "probably the worst f**king team in the whole MLB." SNY's Steve Gelbs followed up, asking López if he indeed said he was on the worst team in the league, and the pitcher responded by saying "probably, yeah."
López took a different stance on social media Thursday, though, claiming he said he was "probably the worst f**king teammate in the whole MLB." English is not López's first language, and he did not have an interpreter with him in the clubhouse Wednesday night.
Regardless, the Mets designated López for assignment Thursday afternoon.
In the aftermath of it all, CBS Sports' Boomer Esiason reported that López's son is currently dealing with a major health issue, awaiting a transplant. López himself spent a few weeks on the injured list in 2023 as part of a mental health break.
López is 1-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 1.367 WHIP this season. Over his last three appearances, though, López went 0-1 with a 19.29 ERA and a 3.429 WHIP.
Since making his MLB debut back in 2015, López has played for six different franchises. He was named an All-Star with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022, then spent time with the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins before signing with the Mets this past winter.
